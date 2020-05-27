Former Alabama, Auburn football players give back to Birmingham community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 4,000 cars lined up around Legion Field Wednesday to get food for their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Alabama football player Chris Rogers, who created the nonprofit organization TAP - Together Assisting People, teamed up with several local organizations and dozens of NFL and high school football players to hand out 10,000 boxes of fruits and vegetables for those in need.
“We handed out more than 200,000 pounds of food,” Rogers said.
Several NFL players like New York Jets star Quinnen Williams and Washington Redskins’ Cassanova McKinzy helped out. “It’s a blessing to be able to give back the way we can,” said former Alabama and Wenonah High School football star Quinnen Williams.
“It’s beautiful, all these athletes, some of these guys have D-1 scholarships, some of them are NFL players, and some of them are up and coming sophomores and juniors. They’re learning about serving right now so that’s what our organization is all about; teaching the youth how to pay it forward," Rogers added.
