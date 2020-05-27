FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers expected Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! We are starting the day with cloud cover and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A few locations remain in the lower 70s. We are also tracking some light showers across Central Alabama. Rain that falls should not last that long. We are expecting another day of high rain chances as an upper level low to our west initiates storms this afternoon. Storms that form this afternoon and evening could become strong with the main threat being gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning. Storms that form will also be able to produce heavy rain in a short period of time. Temperatures will likely remain at or slightly below average this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Rain chance today around 70%. Remember that if thunder roars, go indoors!