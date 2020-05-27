FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers expected Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! We are starting the day with cloud cover and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A few locations remain in the lower 70s. We are also tracking some light showers across Central Alabama. Rain that falls should not last that long. We are expecting another day of high rain chances as an upper level low to our west initiates storms this afternoon. Storms that form this afternoon and evening could become strong with the main threat being gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning. Storms that form will also be able to produce heavy rain in a short period of time. Temperatures will likely remain at or slightly below average this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Rain chance today around 70%. Remember that if thunder roars, go indoors!
FIRST ALERT FOR STRONG STORMS: Today and tomorrow could give us the potential to see strong and possibly isolated severe storms. Main threat will be damaging winds and hail. Thursday’s forecast may depend on how much the atmosphere is worked over by storms this afternoon. Latest models are not showing as much coverage of showers and storms tomorrow as they were yesterday. We will hold on to a 40-50% chance for scattered storms in the afternoon and evening hours with highs in the low to mid-80s.
COLD FRONT ARRIVES LATE THIS WEEK: We will be monitoring the potential for a weak cold front to move into Central Alabama as we head into Friday and Saturday. Widely scattered storms will be possible again Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chance around 30-40%. By Saturday, the cold front will likely move into our area and dry us out. We will keep a 20% chance for an isolated storm Saturday for areas along and south of I-20/59. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 80s Saturday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky.
DRY AND SUNNY SUNDAY: Sunday and the first half of next week is looking beautiful with sunshine and lower humidity. Dew points should drop into the 50s so humidity will remain at comfortable levels Sunday through next Tuesday. We should see plenty of sunshine Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will also trend cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s Sunday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST FOR NEXT WEEK: Next week is shaping up to be dry with warming temperatures. We could flirt near 90°F next Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky. By the second half of the week, models continue to show a dry weather pattern with temperatures in the lower 90s. Humidity levels could slowly increase as we head into next weekend.
