Department of Labor training more employees to help with unemployment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Labor says it’s training more call center employees and working on a new way to get in touch.
"I call that number, from 7 o’clock to 4:30... days... and you reach a recording,” says Calvantia Ervin, a Birmingham resident.
ADOL acknowledges it's swamped with callers.
"This hit like a tsunami, no one could have anticipated it, or anticipated the sheer volume we have,” said Tara Hutchison with ADOL.
The department is simply overwhelmed.
"Within just a few weeks, we have more than tripled an entire year's worth of work,” said Hutchison.
They are actively hiring and training more people to help.
"The people that we hire to handle these types of calls must have experience and training,” she explained.
In the meantime, they are rolling out one more way to get help.
"This week we are rolling out an online chat feature that will allow folks to interact with a human being,” she said.
She recommends using the online case tracker for best results.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.