COVID-19 testing clinic held in Altoona

ALTOONA, Ala. (WBRC) - More COVID-19 testing is now available in east Alabama after a drive-thru clinic has been set up at the youth baseball field in Altoona.
Altoona is located in Etowah County near the Blount County line.
As positive diagnoses have skyrocketed lately, the state department of health says that’s at least partly because more people are being tested.
“No matter what opens back up, we’ve still got to take the responsibility of ourselves and our family--social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, and continuing with that changed behavior that we’ve been practicing for several months now,” said Robbie Stubbs with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Stubbs says the hand washing, masks and social distancing are likely the new normal, and she suspects the cases will likely start going down after possibly an initial post-Memorial Day spike.
