10,000 boxes of free fruits and vegetables given away Wednesday at Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families in need of fresh fruits and vegetables can get them for free Wednesday afternoon at Legion Field.
Together Assisting People (TAP) partnered with Forestwood Farm to host a drive-thru food giveaway from 2-5 p.m. They plan on giving away 10,000 boxes in the Legion Field Bus Lot on 1st Street.
Each vehicle will receive a minimum of three boxes of food.
Food pick-up will be a drive through. You will be encouraged to stay in your vehicle at all times and no walk-ups will be allowed.
Boxes will be placed in trunks of vehicles and CDC guidelines will be followed.
