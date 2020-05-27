Anniston museums reopen to the public following two months of COVID-19 closings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston's two museums are now reopened to the public.
As part of the reopening of Alabama and relaxation of the "safer at home" orders from the governor, The Anniston Museum of Natural History and the military-based Berman Museum--which are located next door to each other in LaGarde Park--are once again taking in visitors.
They encouraging social distancing, and will maintain 50% capacity in accordance with the governor’s most recent orders.
Stickers on the floor shaped like dinosaur or elephant footprints, request visitors to maintain six feet from other visitors. There is also signage pointing out where "six feet" occurs in nature, such as the six foot wingspan of a bald eagle or six feet being the average height of a fully grown rhinoceros.
Plexiglass surrounds the clerks at the front of the museum, much like the ones in grocery stores.
The natural history museum's executive director, Alan Robison, says it's a "limited" reopening.
“We’re allowing families or those who live in the same household to come in as a group and come to see the exhibits,” Robison said.
Robison says the museum's staff has almost been busier than when the museum was open.
During their down time they still cared for their live animals, followed the exhibit rotation, and held virtual tours online.
They say the state-mandated closing decimated the museum’s season for school groups.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.