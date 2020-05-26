15-year-old charged with murder, victim identified

HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - A 15-year-old has been arrested after a Lowndes County death investigation became a homicide probe.
The suspect is charged with murder and was arrested at the scene just a few hours after the shooting happened Saturday on Lowndes County Road 26 in Hope Hull. The suspect is not being identified because of their age.
The victim, pictured, has since been identified as 33-year-old Terrell Edmonds. He appeared to have been shot, according to investigators.
Authorities could describe the case as a “domestic situation” but said a motive for the shooting remains unclear.
The teen is in custody in nearby Dallas County. He is said to be the youngest suspect charged with murder in recent memory in Lowndes County.
