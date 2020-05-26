UPDATE: woman rescued after getting swept over falls at Little River Canyon identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The 21-year-old woman swept over the falls on Monday has been identified.
Kenzie Wetzel of Douglasville, GA was walking along the area above Little River Falls when she slipped on a rock and was caught in the current. She washed over the edge to the pool of water 35 feet below her original point.
She was checked on scene and sent to the hospital as originally reported.
ORIGINAL: A woman who went under the water at Little River Canyon Monday afternoon is safe.
Park Ranger Matt Switzer said the 21-year-old woman was with friends and got swept over the falls to the pool below.
She was able to hold on to a rock where she was rescued by an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency helicopter.
DeKalb Ambulance Service checked her and sent her to the hospital.
ALEA, Fischer Rescue, Fort Payne Fire, and Dog Town Fire all assisted.
Switzer said the river is flowing three times its normal rate average for late spring/early summer. The river is much higher than usual this time of year.
“Water over slick rocks and it doesn’t take much,” he said.
Two other people have died after going under the water at Little River Canyon within the past week. A 19-year-old from Cobb County, Georgia drowned on May 19. Another man drowned Sunday.
