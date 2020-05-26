UAB to roll out new mobile COVID-19 testing in Birmingham communities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is rolling out mobile COVID-19 testing into more surrounding communities because not all patients can come to downtown Birmingham.
UAB Medicine, UAB Minority Health & Health Disparities Research Center, and Live HealthSmart Alabama, in partnership with Jefferson County Health Department, have coordinated for mobile, neighborhood testing.
Doctors say the goal is to expand testing and get to folks who don't have access to the non-mobile site.
The next mobile site convenient to City of Birmingham residents is:
Wednesday, May 27 ONLY
Greater Grace Baptist Church
309 20th Avenue NE, Center Point
Drive-through Only COVID-19 Testing
Call for an appointment: 205-975-2819 (CV19)
Wednesday, May 27th ONLY
Elyton Village 31 4th Court West
Walk-up ONLY COVID-19 Testing
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
In addition to the mobile testing sites, there are additional by-appointment-only testing locations convenient to City of Birmingham residents.
Those sites include:
Christ Health Woodlawn
5705 First Avenue North
Text SICK to 74000
Cahaba Medical Care
1308 Tuscaloosa Avenue
205-679-6325
UAB Medicine Environmental Sciences Lab parking lot
University Boulevard and 22nd Street South
205-975-1881
Adamsville Walmart Parking Lot
2473 Hackworth Road, Adamsville
www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com 866-448-7719
Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) Northern Health Center
2817 30th Avenue North
205-407-9696
Legion Field
400 Graymont Avenue
205-922-6843 (205.92COVID)
