UAB to roll out new mobile COVID-19 testing in Birmingham communities

UAB to roll out new mobile COVID-19 testing in Birmingham communities
Mobile testing sites (Source: UAB/Andrea K. Mabry)
By WBRC Staff | May 26, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 5:39 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is rolling out mobile COVID-19 testing into more surrounding communities because not all patients can come to downtown Birmingham.

UAB Medicine, UAB Minority Health & Health Disparities Research Center, and Live HealthSmart Alabama, in partnership with Jefferson County Health Department, have coordinated for mobile, neighborhood testing.

Doctors say the goal is to expand testing and get to folks who don't have access to the non-mobile site.

The next mobile site convenient to City of Birmingham residents is:

Wednesday, May 27 ONLY

Greater Grace Baptist Church

309 20th Avenue NE, Center Point

Drive-through Only COVID-19 Testing

Call for an appointment: 205-975-2819 (CV19)

Wednesday, May 27th ONLY

Elyton Village 31 4th Court West

Walk-up ONLY COVID-19 Testing

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

In addition to the mobile testing sites, there are additional by-appointment-only testing locations convenient to City of Birmingham residents.

Those sites include:

Christ Health Woodlawn

5705 First Avenue North

Text SICK to 74000

Cahaba Medical Care

1308 Tuscaloosa Avenue

205-679-6325

UAB Medicine Environmental Sciences Lab parking lot

University Boulevard and 22nd Street South

205-975-1881

Adamsville Walmart Parking Lot

2473 Hackworth Road, Adamsville

www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com 866-448-7719

Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) Northern Health Center

2817 30th Avenue North

205-407-9696

Legion Field

400 Graymont Avenue

205-922-6843 (205.92COVID)

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.