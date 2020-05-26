Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox concerned by jump in COVID-19 cases

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is not ready to shut the city down again over the latest number of positive coronavirus cases in Tuscaloosa County.
He said action will have to be taken if positive COVID cases continue in such a high numbers.
“I think we’ve entered a very dangerous stage of this fight against the coronavirus because I think we have become more relaxed in what we’re doing,” Maddox said Tuesday.
That’s why Maddox posted his concerns Monday about the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases on social media.
One post, attributed to numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health, show Tuscaloosa County going from 505 cases to 558, the largest single day increase.
“We have an understanding between increased testing and supporting local nursing homes as to why our overall numbers are increasing. But we are constantly vigilant of the use of our ICU rooms as well as our ventilators,” said Dr. Robin Wilson, the Chief Medical Officer for DCH Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson said as of Tuesday, 71 patients were in both DCH Tuscaloosa and Northport. Fifteen or less were in the Intensive Care Unit and 10 or less were using ventilators.
The hospital’s capacity to care for more patients with or without coronavirus is manageable now. Maddox worried if coronavirus cases continue at a high rate it will overwhelm DCH.
"We’re laying out the markers to let people know the situation is getting more and more serious. Let’s do what we can as individuals to take hold of the situation,” Maddox said Tuesday.
Mayor Maddox does not believe the city and state reopened too soon. He believes if more people wear masks out in public and follow social distancing guidelines, things will get better.
