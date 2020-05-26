Tuscaloosa County Schools shares updated plans for summer feeding plan

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Schools is sharing more plans for its summer feeding program.
The system says each child can receive five days worth of meals on Wednesday, which is 10 total meals since breakfast and lunch are provided through the Tuscaloosa County child nutrition program.
However, on June 1 the school district will return to their normal schedule of serving on Mondays. This schedule will continue throughout the summer. Anyone age 18 and under who comes to a serving location will receive nine days of meals (nine breakfasts, nine lunches) on Mondays.
It’s more of a grab-and-go meal style, as opposed to their typical summer meals program in previous years.
Here’s a full list of the summer feeding sites:
Curb Side Grab & Go Breakfast and Lunch
Tuscaloosa County School System Locations:
Service Times: Mondays, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Vance Elementary
- Brookwood Elementary
- Holt High
- Hillcrest High
- Sipsey Valley Middle
- Northside High
- Tuscaloosa County High School
- Faucett-Vestavia Elementary
- Crestmont Elementary
Mobile Sites - Mondays Only
- Green Village Community - 9:45-10:10 a.m.
- Valley Hill - 10:40-11 a.m.
- Crescent East - 11:20-11:50 a.m.
- Brown House - 12:35-12:55 p.m.
- Knoll Circle - 1:05-1:25 p.m.
- Country Ridge Mobile Homes- 10-10:20 a.m.
- Bear Creek Mobile Homes- 10:45-11:10 a.m.
- Inverness Apartments- 11:35-11:55 a.m.
- Chestnut Trace- 12:00-12:30 p.m.
- Branscomb Apartments- 1:00-1:20 p.m.
