Surprise graduation celebration held for senior whose mom was murdered in Columbus in 2019

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Graduation season is hitting differently for many 2020 graduates.
For one Kendrick High School senior, a surprise graduation parade meant more because of a tragic crime involving a loved one.
One year ago today, TeAnna Champion’s mom was murdered in Columbus.
As friends and family drove by to congratulate TeAnna on graduation, she said she knew someone special was looking down on her.
TeAnna thought she was just having a graduation photo shoot with friends and family Monday.
She had no idea what was coming right around the corner.
“I didn’t know what was going on. Then the music started playing. I was like, aw they love me so much," TeAnna said.
It was a surprise graduation drive-by celebration for this Kendrick High School senior. Friends and family lined up throughout the neighborhood to join in on the party.
While COVID-19 is changing everything for 2020 seniors, TeAnna’s life really changed on this day in 2019 when her mom, DeAnn Champion King, was murdered.
TeAnna’s aunt said there’s no way they weren’t going to go big to celebrate both TeAnna and her mother.
“She can’t be here, she’s not here, so we had to do everything we could to make it special for TeAnna," Chavala Robinson said. "See how beautiful it is. I know my sister is smiling down and she’s probably happy that we’re doing this for her baby.”
TeAnna is heading to Albany State University to study nursing. Robinson said college is a big deal in their family.
“My sister didn’t get to go off to school," Robinson said. "She became a mom and raised this beautiful, beautiful, beautiful daughter of hers. Her dream for TeAnna was to graduate high school and go off to college.”
“But I’m excited to get it started, just to keep pushing what my momma knew that she would have done for me. I’m going to get it done for her,” TeAnna said.
With tears and tight hugs, TeAnna said this is a moment she will never forget.
“I started crying because I really do miss my mama and it has been a year. So, I’m still processing everything, so I’m going to keep smiling and pushing forward for her," she said.
One thing to note in this case is that although it has been a year, and the suspect was arrested the same day as the murder, there still has not been an indictment in Champion King’s murder.
Family members said they need this case to move along so they can have closure.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.