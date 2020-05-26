Some Jefferson County businesses manage waiting to reopen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County is operating under a more strict health order than the state so places like entertainment venues and museums will have to stay closed a little longer.
“Even though things are opening up, it does not mean things are better in our community in terms of the spread of COVID 19,” said Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson with the Jefferson County Department of Public Health.
County health leaders moved to keep some places closed based on COVID numbers continuing to rise in Jefferson County.
The Southern Museum of Flight is one of the places that’s had to remain closed. Staff say it’s come during the busiest months.
“Typically a big season for us,” said Dr. Brian Barsanti, Executive Director Southern Museum of Flight. “Now having to retool and reinvent our operations.”
Although the closure isn’t ideal, staff say they can maintain and they’re using this time to get ready for when they can reopen doors including adding protective shields in some of their front facing areas, adding social distancing placards, and reorganizing some exhibits.
The current Jefferson County health order ends at midnight on June 6.
