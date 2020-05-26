Sessions challenges Tuberville to debates, Tuberville: ‘Sessions is on his own’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama Senator and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions challenged his Republican Senate opponent former Auburn Football head coach Tommy Tuberville to a series of five debates between now and election day.
Tuberville, who said he’s only seen Sessions once in 17 months, said Sessions is on his own. Tuberville said he and the other senate candidates held forums for eight months and tried to get Sessions to join.
Sessions said the voters deserve to hear the two men debate the issues in person.
WBRC FOX6 News anchor Jonathan Hardison talked with candidate Sessions Tuesday.
This is the unedited raw version of that interview. Please note Sessions’ satellite drops out briefly due to a technical glitch, but it has not been edited.
WBRC FOX6 News reporter Lydia Nusbaum talked with candidate Tuberville Tuesday. This is the unedited raw version of that interview.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.