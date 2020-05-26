Sec. Merrill encouraging people concerned about COVID-19 to vote absentee

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Twenty-one states, not including Alabama, allow some type of mail-in voting, with five of those allowing all elections entirely by mail, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).
While Alabama does not permit mail-in voting, it does have absentee voting and Secretary of State John Merrill said anyone with concerns over COVID-19 should request an absentee ballot.
“If they don’t have a concern, they need to go ahead and exercise the right to vote through the regular process of in-person voting that they’ve come accustomed to,” said Secretary Merrill.
Secretary Merrill said his office has been working with probate judges, which are the county election officials, to make sure they’re prepared for an election during a pandemic.
“What we are doing with our CARES Act money, all $8.1 million, is providing masks for all poll workers at each 1,981 polling sites in the state, non-latex gloves for them to be able to use, sanitized wipes that will be used to clean instruments and surfaces at each polling site, disinfecting spray to be used there and hand sanitizer to be used by voters when they come in the voting sites so they can refresh themselves if that makes them feel more comfortable,” explained Secretary Merrill.
For those who prefer to vote absentee, the deadline to apply is July 9.
“People can download the application at alabamavotes.gov or contact their local circuit clerk and they will mail them the absentee ballot application. They can submit their copy of their photo ID and then they will be sent a ballot so they can vote for the candidate of their choice,” said Secretary Merrill.
