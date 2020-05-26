Rural counties struggling to find funding for broadband access

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - While some Alabama schools are already out for the year and completed their graduations, some work continues on providing students instructional learning next fall.
Chilton County is in the middle of conducting a survey of the entire county trying to determine who has internet access and who doesn’t. The superintendent says it remains a big problem providing e-learning to most of the students in the county.
When Alabama schools shut classroom doors, students had to go to e-learning, in some cases. In Chilton County, most of their students chose to pick up educational packets rather than e-learning.
“We had probably about 35% of our students who took advantage of the online learning. When we transition to the online learning and packets about 65% took packets,” said Jason Griffin, Chilton County Superintendent.
Griffin hopes the survey will give them a better picture of the areas in need of broadband access. They hope to find funds to improve the internet connections and to buy more devices.
“We are hoping to tap into some of the federal dollars that may come down from Washington to improve broadband access. I know the legislature worked to provide that,” Griffin said.
Griffin says there is also hope Chilton County can use some of the COVID-19 funding. Griffin knows this will be a problem come this fall.
“My hope is to return to the classroom. I think we are going to have to provide both options. The online learning and the classroom. So you will have some students not return to the classroom,” Griffin said.
Griffin said you need to have broadband access, the devices, and teachers willing to teach e-learning. All of those are challenges.
People in Chilton County can help out by filling out the survey on the county school system’s website.
Walker County School Superintendent Joel Hagood says his county is searching for ways to buy mobile devices and move school buses with internet capabilities to areas where they are needed.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.