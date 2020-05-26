Regions Bank donates 4 bicycles for Wallace State Community College students

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Regions Bank donated four bicycles to Wallace State Community College for students to use on their campus.
“Regions Bank has been gracious to the college in the past, and we’re excited to offer this opportunity for our students, said Wallace State’s Jon Stephenson, Coordinator of Student Engagement. These bikes are great assets if a student needs one for transportation on campus or for exercise. These are awesome additions to help engage students.”
Stephenson says that the bicycles will also be available for college employees to enjoy.
“It’s perfect for a faculty or staff member to use for a lunch-time ride around campus. It should be beneficial for everyone,” says Stephenson.
All Bicycles will be placed at the racks in front of the James C. Bailey Center once the proper health guidelines has been met.
For more information about Wallace State, visit www.wallacestate.edu.
