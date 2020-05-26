Number of COVID-19 patients at DCH nearly doubles in 5 days

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Concerns in Tuscaloosa County over rising COVID-19 numbers continue as DCH Regional is experiencing a heavy increase in patients who are being treated for the virus.
According to the DCH website, patients being treated for COVID-19 has nearly doubled from May 20-25, increasing from 32 patients to 63. There were 15 new patients admitted on May 25 alone.
The hospital reported on May 25 that of those 63 patients there are 18 being treated in ICU and eight are on ventilators.
On May 22, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox noted the good news about the county’s spike in cases is that the hospital’s capacity is in “great shape.” Tuscaloosa County entered May with 211 confirmed cases and doubled that total in the following three weeks. It currently has 558 positive cases, while reporting that 8,707 people have tested.
At DCH, there have been 106 COVID-19 patients released and 29 patients who have died.
