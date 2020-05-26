Little League teams back on the practice field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Little League action has officially returned to the practice field. After two months of not playing due to COVID-19, players and coaches are back on the practice field.
Monday was the first practice back for the Shades Mountain Park 9U team called the Hoover Force and Coach Brian Sparks says practice was exciting, but an adjustment.
“Some of the new guidelines include us using hand sanitizing before we enter the field, and we’ve limited use of the dugout. We had all our players line up outside the fence to make sure they were six feet apart, and we are social distancing on the field at all times,” said Sparks.
Athletes aren’t allowed to share equipment either and must sign a waiver before beginning practice. “Staying six feet apart the entire practice, that means no handshakes. When we break it down, we break it down in a group, but six feet apart the whole time," Sparks added.
The Hoover Force has a conference call with teams in the surrounding area to try and come up with a schedule of games when competition can resume on June 15.
