$5K ‘Rising Star’ college scholarships awarded to 5 B’ham-area seniors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our partner, America’s First Federal Credit Union (AmFirst), has announced the winners of the 11th Annual Rising Star scholarship program.
Congratulations to the following high school seniors: Townley Cornelius, Cullman High School; Isabel Elkus, Mountain Brook High School; Abigail Heuton, Montevallo High School; Tavaria Johnson, Childersburg High School; and Marques McKinney, Clay-Chalkville High School.
Each student received a $5,000 scholarship toward the college or university of their choice.
The five seniors were selected out of 30, who were honored from Sept. 5 through April 16, 2020 as part of the Rising Star program. Central Alabama students are first nominated by staff members at their school, and one student is selected each week as a Rising Star for 30 weeks. The finalists then participate in panel interviews judged on professionalism, vision, community involvement, and overall impression. The top five combined scores indicate the students who will receive the $5,000 scholarships.
“We are thrilled to again to support young men and women making a difference in their communities, and look forward to seeing all that they achieve in years to come,” said Bill Connor, President/CEO of AmFirst. “We congratulate all of our Rising Stars and wish them long, happy and successful professional futures.”
The winners are pictured below:
