Health experts say it’s too soon to stop wearing face coverings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The recent Memorial Day holiday showed us that some people aren’t taking precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
A representative from MainStreet Family Urgent Care said it’s still important to wear some sort of face covering to protect yourself and others during this pandemic.
With more than 15,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama, health care professionals are reminding people this pandemic is far from over.
“We are still seeing new reports of COVID cases, so it is important to take care, take that proper social distance and take certain precautions when you’re out in public,” said Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for MainStreet Family Urgent Care, Betsy Stewart.
Precautions like wearing cloth face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19, when combined with other preventive actions in public settings.
“Because there is a two week incubating period where you could be actively infected and contagious and not know it, that is where it is the most helpful for you to wear a mask even if you don’t feel sick because you can then prevent, if you’re going to be coughing, sneezing, talking even, eating with others, having that mask as a barrier makes a world of difference when the mask is used properly,” Stewart explained.
Stewart said the proper way to wear a mask is to begin with clean hands, then make sure the covering is over your nose and mouth.
You should only handle the mask by the ear loops, and dispose or wash the mask after each use.
But it’s also important to note face coverings aren’t just to protect you, they also protect those around you.
“We’re all in this together, and while I may not be sick, and I may be hanging out with friends who aren’t sick, or who don’t have symptoms, you never know who could be contagious, and if I go and interact with somebody without a mask and I end up being a carrier, I could end up passing it to somebody else who has chronic issues who is more susceptible to this virus,” Stewart said.
The CDC said those cloth face coverings don’t have to be surgical masks or N-95 respirators. They can simply be a homemade mask, or even a t-shirt.
