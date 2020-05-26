FIRST ALERT: Rain & cooler temperatures expected Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning. I hope everyone had a relaxing and safe Memorial Day weekend. We are seeing a change in the weather pattern today thanks to easterly winds bringing in some cooler air. We are starting the day with temperatures in the lower 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. We are even watching spotty showers south of I-20 this morning. Models have increased our rain chances a good bit for today with scattered showers developing across Central Alabama during the mid- and late-morning hours. We could see a few thunderstorms, but I am not expecting any severe weather today. I would take an umbrella if you have to be out today. Models are hinting at higher rain chances in west Alabama by this afternoon. With scattered showers and cloudy conditions, temperatures are only expected to climb into the mid-70s. It could be slightly warmer for west Alabama with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be breezy at times as cool air moves in with easterly winds at 10-15 mph.