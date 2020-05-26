FIRST ALERT: Rain & cooler temperatures expected Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning. I hope everyone had a relaxing and safe Memorial Day weekend. We are seeing a change in the weather pattern today thanks to easterly winds bringing in some cooler air. We are starting the day with temperatures in the lower 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. We are even watching spotty showers south of I-20 this morning. Models have increased our rain chances a good bit for today with scattered showers developing across Central Alabama during the mid- and late-morning hours. We could see a few thunderstorms, but I am not expecting any severe weather today. I would take an umbrella if you have to be out today. Models are hinting at higher rain chances in west Alabama by this afternoon. With scattered showers and cloudy conditions, temperatures are only expected to climb into the mid-70s. It could be slightly warmer for west Alabama with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be breezy at times as cool air moves in with easterly winds at 10-15 mph.
FIRST ALERT FOR MORE RAIN AND STORMS WEDNESDAY: We will continue to hold on to clouds and a rain chance tonight. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday remains unsettled with a 60-70% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. An upper level low to our west will help trigger storms across our area. A few storms that form tomorrow could be strong with heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors! Temperatures will remain around average tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.
STORM CHANCES CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY: We will continue see see warmer temperatures and the opportunity to see scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s. With daytime heating, we cannot rule out an isolated strong or severe storm Thursday and Friday. Models continue to hint at a cold front that could move through our area Saturday. The front could give us additional storms during this time frame. I do think by Saturday afternoon, we will trend drier with the greatest chance for showers south of I-59/20.
RAINFALL TOTALS: I think the highest rainfall totals will likely occur west of I-65 this week. Some locations could easily see 1-2″ of rain through Friday. I do think we will see lower totals in east Alabama with rainfall around 0.5-1″. I do think that we could see a few spots with significantly higher totals thanks to higher moisture levels in the atmosphere . Rainfall rates could produce heavy rain in a short period of time. We will monitor the potential for minor flooding over the next couple of days.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry and slightly cooler! Both the GFS and European models are showing fairly dry air in place Saturday into Sunday. Highs could climb into the mid-80s Saturday with a 20% chance for an isolated storm. By Sunday, we could see sunny conditions with highs in the lower 80s. Overnight lows could also cool down into the upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday and Monday morning. Humidity levels will also drop to comfortable levels. The dry weather pattern could continue as we head into early next week.
Have a safe Tuesday!
