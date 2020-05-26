EastWest set to offer dine-in option starting next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - EastWest is preparing to open its dining room for the first time next week, Thursday, June 4.
Owner Colby Conklin said they are currently doing about 1/3 of their normal business by just offering curbside.
So re-opening their dining room is not just to help with business, but they also feel they've taken the steps to make it safe for their staff and their customers to reopen.
On May 11, Governor Ivey allowed restaurants to allow on premises consumption of food and drink, as long as parties could maintain that six foot distance.
Conklin said since that announcement, they've changed things up before announcing their re-opening date.
Now, once you look inside the restaurant, you can see tables are kept six feet apart.
Conklin said all staff must wear masks, they have hand sanitizer stations throughout the restaurant, and they’ll allow 50% capacity inside.
They're also encouraging reservations and limiting party sizes to six people.
"We opened this restaurant up to serve people inside," said Conklin. "And I think our goal is to try to get back to that somehow, someway. Close to it. We don't expect it to be anything like what it was. We know that it's going to take some time. But we feel like you have to start somewhere and you have to start some time."
Conklin says they'll still offer curbside delivery, they'll have a takeout window, and they will also process online orders.
And as they re-open the dining room, they’re going to bring back more of their regular items to their menu.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.