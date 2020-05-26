Daughter of Rod and Paula Bramblett remembers parents in letter to AU family

Daughter of Rod and Paula Bramblett remembers parents in letter to AU family
Daughter of Rod and Paula Bramblett remembers parents in letter to AU family (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | May 25, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 8:58 AM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Monday marked one year since Rod Bramblett, known as the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, and his wife Paula died in a car crash.

The couple’s daughter, Shelby, penned a letter to the Auburn family that reads in part, “While we will all remember my parents in different ways, we remember them as Rod Bramblett and Paula Bramblett. A true Auburn man who married a beautiful Auburn woman. Both of whom carried spirits that were not afraid and left a legacy the Auburn family will never forget.”

The Bramblett’s were killed in a two-car crash near the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway near Samford Avenue. 17-year-old Johnston Taylor is charged in their deaths. According to police, Taylor’s vehicle was traveling at an excessive rate of speed when he struck the Bramblett’s who were sitting at a traffic light.

A message to the Auburn Family from Rod and Paula Bramblett’s daughter, Shelby.

Posted by Auburn Sports Network on Monday, May 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.