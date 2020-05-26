City of Tuscaloosa to finalize $1 million for small business relief fund Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Downtown Pub in Tuscaloosa sits empty now. Writing on the window of the businesses reads that it opened in 1993.
It closed permanently in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic that hurt many Tuscaloosa-area businesses.
“Obviously we’ve heard of a number of restaurants that have had to close their doors,” Garrett Barkley, Vice President Economic Development for The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, said.
Barkley is hopeful that by finalizing an agreement with the city of Tuscaloosa to put a million dollars into the Chamber’s small business relief fund, some businesses can weather the financial storm caused by COVID-19.
Mayor Walt Maddox felt those businesses deserve the help. “This may not help them survive this 5 month, 6 months from now. But it does provide another bridge as federal relief begins to subside. This provides a little more relief going into the summer.”
Several small businesses are among the 260 in Tuscaloosa that have applied for help through the relief fund. Only businesses in the city limits are eligible to get a portion of the million dollars the city will put in the fund.
“We really want to be a bridge to help those small businesses to make it to the other end,” Barkely added.
More than $230,000 has been given to 115 businesses in west Alabama from the small business relief club.
The Chamber of Commerce says they will get their first payment in June.
