City councilor asks if Gadsden should debate other issues during pandemic

"Before I want a nickel of my taxpayer dollars spent on garbage, on trash, on grass cutting, or anything of that nature, I would like to see the critical needs at our hospitals, our assisted living facilities, our nursing homes, the PPE for our first responders, those are our critical needs. That's where our spending needs to go first," Williams said at the end of the meeting. "To start a conversation about garbage, trash and grass cutting in the midst of a global pandemic is, to me, really irresponsible."