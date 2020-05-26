600+ cases of COVID-19 reported on Memorial Day

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Memorial Day marked the highest daily case count since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Alabama, surpassing the recent high of 403 by 243 cases.
“We are not out of the woods,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford, Medical Director for Disease Control, Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH).
Dr. Willeford said while he is “concerned” over the increase in cases, he said more data needs to be considered to determine the current state of COVID-19 in Alabama.
“The other things we look at is the death number. So, are our death numbers increasing faster than expected? And the other thing is the kind of fullness of the hospitals,” said Dr. Willeford. “That’s normal hospital beds, intensive care unit beds, and those are things we have to factor in to say, ‘Where are we as a state? Where are we in this COVID-19 pandemic?’ And certainly, it’s early to tell at this moment.”
Dr. Willeford said the increased cases in Jefferson County hasn’t translated to increased hospitalizations but has in other counties, like Montgomery and Tuscaloosa.
Dr. Jodie Dionne-Odom, UAB Hospital, said it’s important to not only track data but react to what it’s indicating. “You don’t want to continue going out when you’re seeing the numbers start to increase. We do not have an infinite amount of ICU beds, ICU nurses, ICU doctors to take care of very sick patients. So, we don’t want to be cavalier, we don’t want to let our guard down.”
“We don’t want this blowing up, we don’t want this turning into a disaster situation where our hospitals can’t handle the volume of patients,” said Dr. Willeford. “The way to avoid that is to really lean into the 6-feet of distance, lean into wearing a facial covering, and really thinking about who you come in contact with and if they might be a person who might not do well with the virus.”
