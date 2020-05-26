Bruno Event Team “optimistic” about Auburn, Alabama football this fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In less than two weeks, SEC student-athletes can return to campus for voluntary workouts, and the Bruno Event Team believes that’s a step in the right direction to having football season this fall.
“That’s great news, but it’s one of many steps that must play out, but it was a significant step because these student-athletes did not have spring practice and this brings us one step closer to having a season this fall," said Bruno Event Team CEO Gene Hallman.
Friday, May 22, the SEC announced student-athletes could return to campus for voluntary in-person workouts on June 8th, as long they follow guidelines from the CDC and their institution.
Former Alabama defensive back Rashad Johnson believes there’s no right or wrong answer to this decision. “I think it may be a better idea to get them into a normal inclusive environment and then you can monitor a little bit about what they’re doing in a controlled event and knowing that the equipment is clean," Johnson said.
The Bruno Event Team, who controls both the Tide and Tigers gameday operations is optimistic football season will be played this fall with fans in the stands.
“Ticket and parking sales are on track with previous years so fans aren’t holding back, they’re operating under the assumption that crowds will be in those stadiums,” Hallman added.
How many fans? That’s to be determined, but we know one thing is for sure. “This will be a football season like we’ve never imagined," said Hallman.
As far as SEC Media Days in Atlanta in mid-July, Commissioner Greg Sankey has not made a decision, but the conference is currently working on contingency plans.
