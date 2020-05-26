Birmingham Race Course is planning on a comeback

"We know how much suffering this virus has caused, and our first priority is protecting the health of our customers and our employees,” said Lewis Benefield, president of the Birmingham Race Course. “We’ve been using this shutdown to make sure we are moving forward in a way that makes sense for them, for us, and for the city of Birmingham as a whole. We are ready to get back in business and to put our people back to work. We have a large facility so spreading out machines and people is not problem for our operation.”