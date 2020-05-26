Birmingham Police hosting another food giveaway

(Source: Southside Produce)
By WBRC Staff | May 26, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 12:27 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are hosting another free food giveaway.

Officers say they had a great turnout for the giveaway at Legion Field earlier in May.

This event will be held at BPD Headquarters (1710 1st Avenue North) from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.

Boxes of produce as well as milk and bread will be given away. The food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

BPD Food Giveaway Saturday (Source: Birmingham Police Dept.)

The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division (COPE) organized this event under Captain Janice Blackwell.

