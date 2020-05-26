Birmingham Police hosting another food giveaway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are hosting another free food giveaway.
Officers say they had a great turnout for the giveaway at Legion Field earlier in May.
This event will be held at BPD Headquarters (1710 1st Avenue North) from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.
Boxes of produce as well as milk and bread will be given away. The food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.
The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division (COPE) organized this event under Captain Janice Blackwell.
A flyer for the event is attached to this email.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.