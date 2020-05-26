Birmingham brewery owner encouraged by steady business over holiday weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the restaurants that have already re-opened their doors, it's definitely not business as usual with 50 percent capacity restrictions and everyone having to stay six feet apart.
But that's not stopping people from visiting one Birmingham brewery.
Cale Sellers, owner of Birmingham District Brewing Company, told us at first he was nervous about how he'd make social distancing work when they reopened.
But he said his patrons have all made an effort to respect the new normal and still enjoy a beer.
Sellers said this rainy Tuesday looked a whole lot different from this past Memorial Day weekend.
He said business was steady during the holiday weekend, and they didn't have any issues making sure customers were abiding by rules.
You can see signs up that tell patrons not to stand around or sit at the bar to prevent crowding.
Tables are set apart inside and outside, there's tape up to show the board games are off limits, and there's plenty of hand sanitizer.
"It's been great to see everyone really excited to be back to get some sort of new normalcy," Sellers said. "Just to get back into some old routines and to come have a beer with family and friends."
Sellers said they also incorporated an app that allows customers to order and pay through, so there’s limited contact between staff and customers.
