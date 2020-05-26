Beachgoers head to Oak Mountain State Park for Memorial Day

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With beaches are now open across Alabama, beachgoers flocked to Oak Mountain State Park on Monday for sun, sand and Memorial Day relaxation.
“We just wanted to get out and do something fun in the sunshine,” said Caroline Lowery.
“I think people have been cooped up way too long and this is a good release for them to be able to come out and enjoy the weather,” said Joseph McCord. “But let’s not forget the real reason for Memorial Day."
“My granddaughter called and said, ‘Nana, you want to go to Oak Mountain today?’ and I said, ‘Yeah! That’d be great,"Joan Marks said.
This is the second week Oak Mountain’s beaches have been open for the public to enjoy.
“It’s been good to see people laughing and enjoying the park in the way that it’s meant to be,” said Park Superintendent Kelly Ezell.
But before crowds could fill the sandy shore, park officials were busy implementing COVID safety measures, including adding markers to remind people to keep 6 feet distance, rearranging the picnic areas to add more space between tables, bringing in more rangers and adding beach attendants.
“We have someone who is assigned to be on the beach at all times. We have people who are constantly walking the beach to make sure everyone is socially distancing,” said Ezell.
Park staff say they have given a couple verbal warnings to remind people of the rules but have not had to given any formal citations to people for breaking the social distancing rules.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.