Arrest warrants issued for D.A. candidate Mark Jones

When asked if he could face criminal charges, Slater said “that would be completely up to the police department in this case. I’ve said many times in my career that they don’t tell me how to prosecute cases and I don’t tell me how to arrest.” Slater later added, “and so the only decision I’ve made is we have a conflict on this case and I’m removing myself from the case today through the attorney general’s office so they can appoint another prosecutor to the case.”