Alan Jackson brings “Small Town Drive-In” concert to Cullman June 5

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The coronavirus may have canceled Rock the South but Cullman is getting a signature event on the grounds where it would have stood in 2020.
On Tuesday, country music star Alan Jackson announced Cullman as one of his “Small Town Drive-in” concert stops. Jackson also announced a stop in Fairhope as well. The Cullman show be held at York Farms which was set to be the host of Rock the South 2020.
Tickets go on sale to the public on May 27 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Jackson’s website.
For more information and a map of the event location, visit the concert details site.
