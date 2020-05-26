Alan Jackson bringing Small Town Drive-In concert to Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Cullman has landed country music star Alan Jackson who is starting up his Small Town Drive-In concert next week.
Jackson will be performing at the Rock the South site York Farms on Friday, June 5. Cars and other vehicles will be allowed in and you can turn in to listen to Jackson over the radio or the traditional sound setup of a concert.
Cullman has had to cancel some events because of the coronavirus. The loss of Rock the South hurt, but Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs said about two weeks ago some of the Rock the South promoters came to him about the possibility of getting one of Jackson’s upcoming concerts.
"I think everyone has been cooped up. It gets to wear on people’s mental health. That is one of the things that is hard to measure,” Jacobs said.
About 2,000 cars will be allowed onto the site. You can buy concessions with an app and the items will be delivered to your vehicle with vendors wearing masks.
“Unfortunately, people are not going to be able to get out and mingle and do food vendors and that kind of thing, but they are going to have some entertainment,” Jacobs said.
The mayor believes the concert goers will be protected and enjoy themselves at the same time. The mayor believes the concert will help people after staying at home and he said it could benefit Cullman down the line.
“Not at the moment, but you never know this may start something and the phone may ring tomorrow. We got something cooking, we will let you know,” Jacobs said.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday. Jackson will perform another Small Town Drive-In concert the following day in Fairhope.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.