Alabama National Cemetery holds small, unique service for Memorial Day

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 forced the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo to cancel its traditional Memorial Day ceremony. Instead, the group had a small service with a flyover, wreath laying, moment of silence and taps.
One gold star family in attendance was Adrienne and Dennis Bourland. Their son, Lt. Col. Kenneth Bourland, died 10 years ago in the Haiti earthquake while serving as a liaison between the Air Force and marines.
Adrienne Bourland says even if this day makes her sad, it’s important to remember her son’s sacrifice and the sacrifice made by all of the men and women in the armed services.
“We still have paid a price for his patriotism and you’ll also hear a phrase over this time a lot of families will say to say their name and to remember. It’s quite alright even if a mother or father or wife or child will shed a tear a little bit when they hear a story about their child we would rather hear their name than for him to be forgotten,” she said.
Ken Bourland was one of the first 100 veterans buried here. There are now more than 8,000 graves at the Alabama National Cemetery.
