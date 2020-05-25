83-year-old man arrested for attempting to elude police in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 83-year-old Gadsden man was arrested over the weekend for attempting to elude police in the city of Southside.
Otis Redwine has since been released from the Etowah County Jail on the misdemeanor charge.
A statement from Southside Police Captain Jay Freeman says Redwine's white Buick was spotted going 68 miles per hour on Highway 77, where the posted speed limit is 45.
That's when the officer put on his blue lights and turned around to pull over the driver.
Freeman says the car then accelerated and turned into Riverview Drive, almost hitting another vehicle head on.
Police say the car didn’t stop until it reached a driveway at the end of the dead-end road.
They say medics checked out the driver because of his age.
People on Facebook defended Redwine as a man who hangs around the Attalla Walmart, greeting people at the home and pharmacy entrance, even though he isn’t employed there. He also hangs out at Gadsden’s two hospitals and prays with families who have loved ones in the hospital.
They say his speeding away from a police car is out of character for him.
