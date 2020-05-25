VFW post lowers flag to honor fallen servicemen and women

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of the Lance Corporal Rivers Memorial Post lowered the American flag Memorial Day morning in honor of Gold Star families, those who have lost a servicemember.
"Memorial Day is the day to solemnly remember men and women of the armed forces have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Col. Danny Sample.
Col. Sample hosted the flag lowering at his brewery, Siluria Brewing, on Monday.
"I have a really good friend, it’s been two years since he passed, and I think of him every Memorial Day. I even named a beer after him,” he said.
That beer, named after Kirk Slaughter. "Col. Kirk, my hefeweizen!”
For Col. Kirk and all of those lives lost, he appreciates everyone who takes a moment to think of the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day.
"We understand you may not know what we are going through or what we have been through, but we know you appreciate what we do,” said Sample.
That Col. Kirk brew is seasonal, but they always offer an 11-11 beer in honor of the military at Siluria Brewing.
