UAB offering drive-thru eye exams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Callahan Eye Hospital is now offering drive-thru eye exams as a safe alternative for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The drive-thru site will administer intraocular pressure tests to monitor glaucoma. The 10 minutes or less test is important to prevent blindness in people with the disease.
According to UAB, nearly 3 million Americans have glaucoma, which is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide.
There are often no early symptoms, which is why 50 percent of people with glaucoma do not know they have the disease, according to a UAB press release.
Increased eye pressure is a risk factor.
According to glaucoma specialist Dr. Lindsay Rhodes, M.D./Assistant Professor with the UAB Department of Ophthalmology, African Americans and those 65 and older are at a higher risk.
“The fact that most of our patients are elderly and at higher risk for COVID-19, we felt that it would be a good idea to check their eye pressure in a remote, drive-thru, accessible way,” said Dr. Rhodes.
UAB says doctors follow up with patients from the drive-thru exam a few days later with a telemedicine visit to discuss the results and any changes to the glaucoma treatment plan.
