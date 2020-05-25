Tuscaloosa City Schools to host high school graduations at Amphitheater

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools seniors expressed optimism their last year in high school will end on a good note after learning there will be in person graduation ceremonies despite cancellations caused by coronavirus.
“This is what I’ve waited for my whole life. Me going to school for 12 years. Then it almost got taken away from me, from the pandemic. So it’s a relief now,” Tuscaloosa Central High School senior Brian Hill explained last week during a senior photo session.
Tuscaloosa City will conduct graduation ceremonies for Northridge, Bryant and Central High School at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in June.
“We had a couple of occasions to do survey work with our seniors and their parents and they say they wanted a live graduation ceremony exercise. So that was their desire to be able to celebrate students in that way," according to Tuscaloosa City Schools spokeswoman Lesley Bruinton.
She added it will be a limited public event. Each student will receive 7 non transferable tickets for friends and family.
The Amp holds around 7,500, but it won’t be at capacity to maintain a safe distance between those in attendance. That way, social distancing can be practiced.
“We are looking forward to celebrating our seniors who worked very hard for this day and the deserve to be celebrated even in the midst of the pandemic,” Bruinton added.
Three separate graduation ceremonies will take place at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. They’re on June 11 at 7 p.m., June 12 at 9 a.m. and June 12 at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.