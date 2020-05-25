Police searching for capital murder suspect in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have identified a suspect in the shooting deaths of three people in Danville.
Police have issued warrants charging Carson Ray Peters with capital murder.
Three people were found dead at a home on Flint Creek Private Drive on Sunday night.
One person was taken by Air Evac to Huntsville. We are waiting word on the person’s condition.
Anyone with information on Peters is asked to contact Decatur police detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.