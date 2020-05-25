‘Parnell is God’s miracle!’: UAB Police Sgt. making continued progress in battle with COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sergeant Parnell Guyton, a 16-year veteran with UAB Police Department could soon be moved to a new UAB facility as he works toward a full rehabilitation against COVID-19.
Fekisha Vaughan Guyton, Guyton’s wife said her husband’s condition has markedly improved since “that fateful April 4th day, when I was summoned to UAB to see him for the last time!”
Guyton said, “Parnell is awesome and God’s miracle!” She added, “We still don’t know when he’ll be transferred to Spain Rehab for full rehabilitation, but I anticipate it will be soon!”
Sergeant Guyton was transferred from the MICU at the end of April.
Guyton had been listed in critical condition at UAB Hospital.
According to his wife, the family first began seeing signs of improvement back on April 11.
Guyton’s wife of 15 years, said he began to feel sick with flu-like symptoms the night of Friday, April 3.
Guyton has been employed with UAB, in various departments, since 1997. He has a 7-year old son.
Fekisha called on the community for support.
“I would like to request continuous prayer from the Birmingham and surrounding viewing community. Please let everyone know that coronavirus is REAL [sic] and they must shelter in place. Parnell went to work so that we could stay SAFE [sic] at home!!! [sic]”
The community continues to wish Sgt. Guyton a full recovery!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.