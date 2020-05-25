‘Pandemic of love’ spreading across social media to help people in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One group with a chapter now up and running in the Magic City is trying to create a different type of pandemic: a pandemic of love. It’s spreading fast across social media.
The “Pandemic of Love” is a movement that connects those who need help because of the coronavirus pandemic with people who can help. A teacher in Florida came up with the online idea. She's now sharing it with volunteers across the country. The Birmingham chapter has been up and running for about three weeks.
"I’ve seen so many different situations where there are just human situations where they’ve lost their job or furloughed for who knows how long and they need desperate help,” Laurel Creager with Pandemic of Love Birmingham said.
Help includes paying bills, groceries, medicine and other things. Laurel Creager is working with several members in her congregation at Temple Beth-El to connect people. Creager says the need is great.
"The way I was raised is thinking that your grandmother or grandfather says help thy neighbor. This is exactly what this is. It’s a grassroots way of helping someone in a digital era,” Creager said.
Unlike other charities, 100% of the money you donate goes directly to the person or family in need. We’re told this organization has over 400 full time volunteers around the world.
To donate, go to www.pandemicoflove.com then click on “Local Communities” and select the Birmingham, AL location.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.