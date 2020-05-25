OLLI offers free online programs to people 50 and up

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The University of Alabama’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) is offering free online educational opportunities for adults 50 and up.
OLLI developed a task force to start online programs via Zoom for free, to some of the most vulnerable to the coronavirus, as a way to still give them some sort of social interaction with the community, safe from inside of their homes.
Overall, OLLI has taught over 300 older people how to use Zoom. There is training provided through a link they send via email that teaches participants through a virtual online class. Online course topics range from coronavirus, cyber security, nature and history, and more.
It’s not required to become a member of OLLI to participate in the free Zoom training. The group just wants people 50 and up to have the tools available to take advantage of virtual social time with the outside world, involving perhaps friends and family.
“Even when everyone else is cleared to go out, it’s the older individuals that might be a little more hesitant so we want to keep them more engaged in the community. My message to anyone 50 and older is to know you belong. That is our theme for the year that you belong,” said OLLI director Jennifer Anderson.
If you’d like to register or want a loved one or friend involved in the program sign up here.
