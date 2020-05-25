Montevallo Police investigating after man shot to death Monday night

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Montevallo are investigating after they found a man shot to death Monday night.
Around 8:08 p.m. the Montevallo Police Department was called to investigate a shooting that happened at the corner of Quarles Street and Selma Road.
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was later pronounced dead.
No further details have been released. Police continue their investigation.
If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact Investigator Dustin Gray at 205-665-1264.
