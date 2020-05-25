Millions of dollars available to Ala. college students in response to COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of dollars in emergency financial grants are now available to college students in Alabama.
The CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund is $12.56 billion dollars in federal grant money given to institutions based on student enrollment. Federal law requires at least half of that money be shared with students.
According to the Department of Education, the University of Alabama Birmingham will get $12,131,256 of which half will go to students.
The CARES Act gives institutions the power to decide which students will qualify.
UAB Executive Director Admissions, Financial Aid, and Scholarships Tyler Peterson said the university planned to give the money to as many students as possible, including those who were part-time.
“A lot of student were impacted whether that was a need for food, course materials, technology, healthcare, childcare expenses,” said Peterson.
UAB students must have a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) on file for 2019-2020, according to Peterson.
“Students who are eligible to receive funding could receive anywhere from $50 to $900,” Peterson explained.
Jacksonville State University will get $6,050,640; half will go to students. Administrators said they planned to share funds with all undergraduates and graduate students however, according to federal law some students are not eligible.
“Any student that was completely online, any DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) students and any international students. Everyone’s going to get something as long as they qualified to receive it,” JSU Senior VP for Finance Jim Brigham explained.
Check had already begun to roll out at Jefferson State Community College. According to the JSCC website more than 3,000 students received checks for $500.
The requirements for eligible students vary by institution so it important to check with your financial aid office as soon as possible.
More financial aid is available to UAB students. According to Peterson the student government association created their own grant program in response to COVID-19. As of early May, more than 800 students had received grants.
