Police identify man killed in overnight shooting at B’ham apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating an overnight shooting at an apartment on Temptest Drive.
Police say they responded to a shooting around 3 a.m. Monday at an apartment in the 2300 block of Temptest Drive.
Arriving officers discovered 39-year-old Patrick Watson with gunshot wounds in the living room of the apartment. He died at the scene.
A second man with injuries was found near the apartment. He was taken to UAB Hospital. The extent of the second man’s injuries are not known.
Police say a primarily investigation revealed a group of people were in the apartment when an argument occurred and the two men shot each other.
The investigating is ongoing and there has not been any word on if there will be charges.
