Man accused of breaking into a church in Cherokee County

Man accused of breaking into Alexis Baptist Church (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | May 25, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 3:42 PM

CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who broke into a church.

According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, the Alexis Baptist Church was broken into overnight on Sunday and Sheriff’s Office investigators are working the case.

Deputies released several surveillance pictures from the scene.

If you can help identify the man or his car, please contact Sgt. Tony Monroy at 256-557-5466 or you may leave an anonymous tip on the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 256-927-9999 or submit a tip at https://www.cherokeecountyalsheriff.com/crime-tips.

