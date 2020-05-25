Man accused of breaking into a church in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who broke into a church.
According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, the Alexis Baptist Church was broken into overnight on Sunday and Sheriff’s Office investigators are working the case.
Deputies released several surveillance pictures from the scene.
If you can help identify the man or his car, please contact Sgt. Tony Monroy at 256-557-5466 or you may leave an anonymous tip on the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 256-927-9999 or submit a tip at https://www.cherokeecountyalsheriff.com/crime-tips.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.