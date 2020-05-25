Locally owned restaurant gets creative to keep business afloat during COVID-19 pandemic

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - It has been a bumpy ride for many local businesses navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, some had to close for good.
Kemp’s Kitchen in Trussville, however, was able to weather the COVID-19 storm even though they have only been open two years.
The locally owned restaurant was completely back in business by mid-May. The owner Brian Kemp attributed the ongoing support of the community and its leaders as what kept this restaurant cooking.
Getting creative to keep the business afloat, Kemp’s offers an essential needs store stocked with cleaning supplies, toiletries, and masks.
“They’ve [customers] been very supportive coming to get those supplies versus going to a big box store,” said Kemp.
Kemp said customers buy items from the store and order food.
It was the restaurant’s ability to adapt to changes quickly, like the state’s social distancing guidelines and other safety procedures by spacing out tables and wearing masks, that Kemp said kept them in the game.
“We want to make sure the customers are protected and that’s done for their safety because of the number of people we come in contact with,” Kemp added.
Kemp’s Kitchen also has other initiatives to expand their customer base. Kemp said they offer giveaways on their Facebook page and plan to take the restaurant on the road soon in their newly renovated food truck.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.