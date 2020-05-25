JPSO: Little Caesar’s employee attacked by homeless man wielding knife

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) -A 20-year-old woman is stable in ICU after she was attacked with what Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are calling a long knife, possible a machete.
“She’s not her hair and she’s not her face but he tried to destroy her. He tried to destroy her,” said the victim’s mother Delisse George.
George hasn’t slept since her daughter was admitted to University Medical Center.
“Because what I see is my baby fighting for her life. That’s all I can picture is her with her hands up, trying to stop him from killing her,” George said.
It happened Saturday night while Jazmyn Fradieu was working as a shift manager at Little Caesar’s Pizza in Harvey.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 9 p.m., a male, believed to be a local homeless man named Tyrone, entered the restaurant at 1650 Gretna Blvd. and asked about a job.
“She was assisting him on getting a job. And she said, from out of nowhere, he just pulled out the machete and started attacking her,” George explained. “He was trying to chop her, just cut her throat and she went down chin to chest.”
Her family described the attack as vicious. Jazmyn suffered deep cuts and broken bones in her face, as well as defensive wounds worthy of reconstructive surgery on her hands and arms.
George believes her street smarts and her family's prayers kept Jazmyn alive.
"Did you know she was such a fighter?" asked FOX 8.
George chuckled.
"To be honest with you, no. No, but when it comes down to fighting, it's time to fight and that's what she did." George said.
Yet, George says her daughter is still frightened and so is she. The family believes Jazmyn was targeted.
Self-less and accepting, family members say Jazmyn was coming into her own; her kind, gentle nature making the attack more difficult to comprehend.
Though she’ll wear physical scars, George says she’s more concerned with healing the emotional ones. And bringing Jazmyn’s attacker to justice.
"Please, I'm begging y'all to turn him in because my child is suffering. She's suffering," said George. "He has altered her life and with that, he has altered mine and he has altered my family's life."
Despite her injuries, George says Jazmyn managed to crawl to her phone before collapsing. The other employee at the pizza place was able to escape to a nearby gas station and call for help.
Jefferson Parish Deputies say they’re still looking for Tyrone, the suspect.
If you can help them find him, you are urged to call Crimestoppers or the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.